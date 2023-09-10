New Delhi: Chief Co-ordinator of India's G-20 presidency Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Sunday said India's G-20 presidency is a momentous occasion for which every bit of effort was put especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the team from the front. He also said credit goes to all those who were part of this massive exercise.

"We have ensured that the PM's vision of an outcome-oriented presidency would be held and it has been seen in every aspect of the way we have conducted the Summit. We have achieved the objectives of the Global South. We have addressed the requirements and the concerns of the Global South... We are very happy that PM Modi announced the advent of the African Union as the permanent member of the G20 under our presidency," Shringla said.

Shringla continued," It's the Prime Minister's vision. His vision says that when we, as a mother of democracy, hosting such a large event, which has never been held in our country before, we need to take it beyond the confines of Delhi. We need to take it across our country. So by the time we finish our presidency, which is the 30th of November this year, we would have held over 220 meetings in every State and Union territory of our country. It makes local sections of our citizenship partners and stakeholders in the G20 process, they feel that this has come to our part of the country. So we are also a part of the G 20. It popularizes our message in the G20...I think it's a real game-changer..."

He added, "It was momentous because, in a normal multilateral process, you have to go to the end of any Summit to attain a consensus on an outcome document...The fact that we have come up with the consensus document with the support of our G20 partners on the first day of our presidency, is a tremendously positive news..."