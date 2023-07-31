G 20 EMPOWER SUMMIT TO KICK OFF TOMORROW IN GUJARAT

New Delhi: The G-20 Empower Summit is all set to take place on Tuesday at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The summit, organised under the theme “Women-Led Development: ensuring a Sustainable, inclusive, and equitable global economic growth”, will witness the participation of delegates from across G-20 nations guest countries and international organisations in addition to many global experts, policymakers and stakeholders.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is the nodal Ministry for Empower which is the G-20 alliance for empowerment and progress of women’s economic progression. It is a private sector-led initiative under the Sherpa Track that aims to accelerate women’s leadership and empowerment in the private sector across G-20 countries.

Under G-20 Empower 2023, two international-level meetings were held in February and April this year in India with the active support of the Ministry of Women and Child Development for outcomes that will be reflected in the Empower Communique. The summit's meeting is scheduled in Gandhinagar on August 1 and 2, and the thematic discussions and deliberations in these meetings will reflect in the Communique of G-20 Empower and will be provided as recommendations to G-20 leaders.

To take G-20 to the people of India, under Jan Bhagidari (Citizen’s Connect Program) G-20 Empower 2023 has also been organising various engagements at the national level on a wide range of topics related to empowerment and progression of women’s economic representation. Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani will inaugurate the summit. The inaugural session will also see the launch of key outcomes under the G-20 Empower agenda which include the G-20 Empower Tech Equity Digital Inclusion Platform, the Best Practices Playbook, the KPI Dashboard, and the adoption of the G-20 Empower Communique 2023.

Tech equity is an aggregator platform which is aimed at bridging the gender digital divide by providing women with the digital skills and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s technology-driven world. It has been developed with the support of the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Available in 120 plus languages, this platform is now open for registrations for girls and women from across G-20 nations to undertake digital skilling and upskilling courses to accelerate their career growth.