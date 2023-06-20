New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the United States for his first state visit on Tuesday. The PM will attend a series of events in the US. Here is the itinerary of the PM's much-anticipated visit.

Here is the complete schedule of PM's visit

On Tuesday, June 20, the Prime Minister will meet over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including entrepreneur and Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk, astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson and Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer. Other notable personalities Modi would meet are author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio, Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon, officials said.

On Wednesday, June 21, PM Modi will lead celebrations of the 'International Day of Yoga' at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Later in the day, he will be at the dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

On Day 2 of the visit, June 22, PM Modi will be given a ceremonial welcome at the White House. It will be followed by a high-level meeting between PM Modi and President Joe Biden. The meeting will discuss greater economic cooperation between both countries to eliminate hurdles of building a robust supply chain.

After the bilateral talks, PM Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22 at the invitation of Congressional leaders – speaker Kevin McCarthy of the House of Representatives and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer. PM Modi first addressed the US Congress during his visit to the country in 2016. He will be the first Indian PM and only the third in the world to make such an address twice.

The day will conclude with another State Dinner in honour of PM Modi. The dinner will be attended by esteemed guests including members of the US Congress, diplomats, and other celebrities.

On the third day of his visit, June 23, PM Narendra Modi will be hosted at a lunch by US vice president Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinke. He will also interact with CEOs, and professionals to discuss business partnerships and opportunities.

The day will conclude with an address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Center in the evening. Following his 3-day visit to the US, PM Narendra Modi will leave for Egypt where he is set to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for a bilateral talk discussing trade partnership and other key issues.

