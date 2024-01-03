FSSAI ISSUES SHOW CAUSE NOTICE TO INDIGO FOR SERVING UNSAFE FOOD TO PASSENGER

New Delhi: Food safety regulator FSSAI has issued a show cause notice to the country's largest airline IndiGo for serving unsafe food to a passenger, days after a worm was found in a sandwich served onboard a flight.

On Wednesday, the airline said it has received the show cause notice and would respond as per protocol. The incident happened onboard flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai on December 29. The airline had apologised after the passenger shared a video on social media.

On January 2, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asked the airline to show cause why its licence should not be considered for suspension or cancellation and action be initiated as per Food Safety & Standards (FSS) Act for serving unsafe food to a passenger on the flight, according to the show cause notice.