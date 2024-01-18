FSSAI DIRECTS AIRLINE CATERERS TO COMPLY WITH FOOD SAFETY RULES

New Delhi: Food regulator FSSAI has asked airlines and flight caterers to comply with its food safety regulations and provide detailed information about items served to passengers through proper labelling. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) convened a meeting with leading flight caterers and airlines on January 16 to evaluate and enhance the existing food safety protocols within the airline catering industry, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

The objective of the meeting was to identify areas requiring improvement and reinforce the commitment to providing passengers with safe and high-quality inflight meals. "Acknowledging a common concern regarding the lack of readily available information for passengers regarding inflight food, the CEO, FSSAI directed all flight caterers and airlines to strictly comply with sub-regulation 5(10) (f) and 8 (4) of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020," the statement said. This directive aims to improve transparency by providing passengers with detailed information about the nature, origin and manufacturing-related details of the food served during flights.