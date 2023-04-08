Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government has decided to change office timings from 7.30 am to 2 pm from next month. At present, the office timings of the State government departments is 9 am to 5 pm. The Punjab government has decided that from May 2, all the government offices will open at 7.30 am and close at 2 pm, Mann said in a video message. The new office timings will remain in force till July 15, he said. Mann said the decision was taken following discussions with many people, including State government employees. He further said the change in office timings during the summer will ease the load on electricity demand.

The Chief Minister said that common people will be able to do their work early in the morning and do their daily work without losing their daily wages. Along with this, government employees will also be able to finish their work before the peak of summer and go home. Employees will now be able to spend more time with their children.

He said that this experiment is being done for the first time in Punjab. "Power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has stated that peak load (of electricity) starts after 1.30 pm and if government offices are shut at 2 pm, then it will help in reducing peak load by 300 to 350 MW, the Chief Minister said. I will also reach my office at 7.30 am," he said. (With Agency Inputs)