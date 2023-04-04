Hooghly (West Bengal): Fresh incident of bombings was reported in West Bengal's Rishra on Monday evening, forcing railways to suspend all local and mail express train services operating to and from Rishra Railway Station. Train services were completely stopped on the Howrah-Burdwan and Tarkeswar routes at 9 pm. Train services were resumed at 1 pm.

A police vehicle was also set on fire at gate number 4 of the railway station and bricks were thrown at police personnel. The police used tear gas to contain the situation. The police had to retreat at first, then they came back with additional forces. The Ram Navami riots have not completely died out at Rishra and Srirampur.

According to sources, police and rapid action force (RAF) have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident or violence. The incident comes a day after clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday.

The state government later issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district. "In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017," the state government had said.

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were set on fire after two groups clashed in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire. Following the violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, the West Bengal government on Friday handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation. (With Agency inputs)