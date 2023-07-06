New Delhi: Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Delhi on Thursday. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to take forward the strategic dialogue between India and France. The main agenda of today's meeting was Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to France for Bastille Day. According to sources, French NSA reiterated that France is a key partner of India in defence, space and nuclear technology.

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade in France. The parade will witness a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French counterparts. Meanwhile, the delegation has left for France today. PM Modi's visit comes at a time of ongoing riots and protests in France. His visit is expected to focus on furthering defence and security ties.

The association of the Indian and the French Armies dates back to World War 1. Over 1.3 million Indian soldiers participated in the war and almost 74,000 of them fought in the muddy trenches to never retain, while another 67,000 were wounded. Indian troops valiantly fought on French soil also. This year, both countries are celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership. The armies of both countries have been participating in joint exercises and sharing their experiences. Over the years, India and France have become reliable defence partners.

What is Bastille Day?

July 14 is celebrated as the Fête Nationale Française or the National Day in France. It is also known as Bastille Day as this day is the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille in 1789 during the French Revolution.