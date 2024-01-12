New Delhi: Less than two weeks ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India, his diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday deliberated on bilateral issues and global developments of mutual concern. Bonne is currently on a visit to New Delhi ostensibly to firm up various aspects of Macron's trip.

French President Macron will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. "Glad to meet Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President of France. Spoke about strong India-France convergence on multiple issues. Also shared perspectives on global developments of mutual concern," Jaishankar posted on 'X'. "Look forward to President @EmmanuelMacron's State visit for Republic Day 2024," he added.

In another post, Jaishankar also congratulated Stephane Sejourne on becoming France's minister of Europe and foreign affairs. Sejourne succeeded Catherine Colonna. "Congratulations @steph_sejourne on your appointment as the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic," Jaishankar said.

"Looking forward to working with you for further strengthening our strategic partnership and realising goals set by our leaders," he said. New Delhi's invitation to Macron for the Republic Day celebrations comes amid a rapid upswing in ties between the two countries including in areas of defence and security, clean energy, trade and investment and new technologies.

In July last, the defence ministry approved the purchase of 26 Rafale (marine) jets from France, primarily for deployment on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. France has already responded to India's initial tender for buying the jets. The two sides are also expanding cooperation in the maritime domain including in the Indian Ocean Region.