FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON ALL SET TO VISIT INDIA JAIPUR ROADSHOW DEFENCE DEALS

New Delhi: Pink City Jaipur is all geared up to welcome French President Macron on January 25, before he proceeds to New Delhi for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Macron has been invited by PM Modi as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations. According to sources, a roadshow is planned in Jaipur. The visit to Jaipur will also see significant bilateral talks and delegation-level talks between PM Modi and President Emanuel Macron. To bolster ties, major announcements in the defence and strategic fields are also likely to take place.

India and France are key allies in the Indo-Pacific. Both nations have strong defence ties and the procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier ‘Vikrant’ is one significant agreement in progress. Additionally, plans for producing three diesel-electric Scorpene class submarines in Mumbai are underway.

It is pertinent to note that France holds a unique distinction as the only country to have received the highest number of invitations to India’s Republic Day parade. President Macron’s presence on Republic Day will further solidify the relationship making it the country whose leaders have been chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations the greatest number of times, surpassing even the United Kingdom.