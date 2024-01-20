New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to grace the Republic day event in Delhi on 26th January. His visits are primarily appointed as - First, to the Pink City Jaipur on January 25, before he proceeds to New Delhi for the celebrations on January 26. Macron has been invited by PM Modi as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebration.

According to sources, a roadshow is planned in Jaipur. The visit to Jaipur will also see significant bilateral talks and delegation-level talks between PM Modi and President Emanuel Macron. To bolster ties, major announcements in the defense and strategic fields are also likely to take place.

India and France are key allies in the Indo-Pacific. Both nations have strong defense ties and the procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier ‘Vikrant’ is one significant agreement in progress. Additionally, plans for producing three diesel-electric Scorpene class submarines in Mumbai are underway.

It is pertinent to note that France holds a unique distinction as the only country to have received the highest number of invitations to India’s Republic Day parade.

President Macron’s presence on Republic Day will further solidify the relationship making it the country whose leaders have been chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations the greatest number of times, surpassing even the United Kingdom.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, as Strategic Partners, India and France share a high degree of convergence on a range of regional and global issues.