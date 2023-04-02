Mehsana: A family of four from Gujarat is among the eight people whose bodies were found in marshland on the riverbank near Akwesasne. Police said the boat in which the deceased were travelling capsized when they were attempting to illegally enter the United States from Canada.

The family was from Manekpura in Vijaypur Taluka in Gujarat's Mehsena and went to Canada two months ago on a tourist visa. From there, they took a boat journey across the St Lawrence river to go to USA. The deceased couple has been identified as Chaudhary Praveenbhai Veljibhai (50) and Chaudhary Dakshaben (45) while their two children are Chaudhary Vidhiben (23) and Chaudhary Mitkumar (20).

Jasubhai Chaudhary, the brother of the deceased said that Praveenbhai used to work as a farmer here and had gone to Canada two months back. He apparently told his family that he has a visa to go to Canada. "We used to often talk when he was in Canada. We never knew that Praveenbhai was an infiltrator in America. We came to know through the media about his death." Jasubhai said. Former state home minister Vipul Chaudhury said government should make necessary arrangements for bringing the bodies back to India. A pall of gloom has descended in the Chaudhary family as well as Manekpura village after hearing about the death of the family.

It may be recalled that a similar incident happened on January 19, 2022 when four members of a family from Dingucha village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, who were attempting to illegally cross from Canada to USA, froze to death. Police found their frozen bodies in Manitoba near the Canada-US border. Earlier, in April 2022, six Indians were rescued from drowning in the St. Regnis River that flows through Akwesasne Mohawk Territory. Akwesasne police have said that since January, there have been 48 incidents of people illegally crossing into USA from Canada.