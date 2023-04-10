FOUR KILLED AS SUV HITS BIKE TRUCK IN KOLKATA

Kolkata: In an ill-fated accident, four persons, including a woman, were killed after an SUV first rammed into a motorcycle and then a truck waiting at a traffic signal in the city's Dum Dum Park area, the police said on Monday. In all, six people were brought to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in which three were declared brought dead while another died while undergoing treatment. Among six, the condition of two is said to be critical and they are undergoing treatment.

Also read: Cong leader Bhupinder Hooda escapes unhurt after 'nilgai' rams into his SUV in Haryana

The accident happened around 1.30 am when the speeding vehicle collided with the two-wheeler and the truck, killing three persons on the spot, they said. Earlier in the day, a senior police officer had said "The biker was declared brought dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The condition of three others undergoing treatment is stated to be critical". The SUV has been impounded and police are examining CCTV footage for more details, he added.

According to police sources, the car was coming at a high speed from the opposite direction and may have lost control and rammed into the bike parked on the roadside at the signal, and then hit the dumper. A total of four passengers, including a young woman, were in the car when the accident took place. The SUV car was seized by the police. The police registered a case and took up the investigation based on the CCTV footage.