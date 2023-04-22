New Delhi Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a new Assam House at Dwarka This will cater to the needs of patients and students while the other two Houses in Delhi will be used by officials Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony Sarma said the construction of the new Assam House at Dwarka will be completed within 18 months The existing Assam House at Sardar Patel Marg will be demolished and in its place a new one will come up the construction of which will start in June he said The Chief Minister pointed out that all projects under PWD Building and National Highway Department will have to be completed with a stipulated timeframe of two years He said that the state government has created assets in major metropolitan cities and new Assam Houses will come up in Vellore and Bangalore while the existing one in Kolkata will be demolished and a new one will be constructed in its place Assam House has already been constructed in Chennai he added Sarma further said that the government has acquired land in Mumbai for a project showcasing Assam s cultural heritage such as Kamakhya temple Batadrava than Rangghar and namghar while it is looking for a suitable plot in Delhi for such a project He said that agitation and protests in Assam are now over and infrastructure projects like roads flyovers and bridges have either completed or are under construction Also Read Cabinet approves new projects in Assam and UPThe new Assam House at Dwarka is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 2166 crore by Assam s Public Works Building amp National Highway department on 1000 square meters of land The building will have one VVIP suite 18 guest rooms 13 dormitory beds one twoBHK unit and separate units for residents and staff It will also have facilities such as cafeteria reception and lounge kitchen common toilets and car parking The foundation stone laying ceremony was attended by Union Minister Rameswar Teli Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das Minister for Tourism Jayanta Malla Baruah MPs Queen Ojha and Pabitra Margherita among several other dignitaries