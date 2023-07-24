Former Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satyapal Malik speaking to ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna

New Delhi: Launching a no-holds-barred attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik asserted that "he will rally behind those parties, which will leave no stone unturned to defeat Modi, in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in 2024." Malik, who always hogs the limelight with his controversial statements, made a revelation that he will support the Opposition, which has decided to take on the BJP, unitedly. Despite being a BJP leader, he always targeted the NDA government and stirred up a hornet's nest.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Monday, when asked about his opinion on Manipur, he said the opposition MPs' demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament on the Manipur situation was "valid". When asked whether the opposition parties getting a chance to raise their voice in the Lok Sabha, he said they are not being granted the time to speak in the House. "MPs have a valid demand that the Prime Minister should come and give his statement and a discussion be held," said Malik, who has lately been vocal in his criticism of Prime Minister Modi.

He reiterated that the Central government is not rendering justice to farmers as the MSP issue was not resolved. Farmers know how to fight for their rights and "I am hopeful that they will get MSP implemented also", the former Jammu and Kashmir Governor said. Malik, who never leaves a chance to attack the BJP government, yet again targeted Modi and supported the opposition and farmers.