FORMER CONGRESS MLA SHOT DEAD BY SUSPECTED MILITANT IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH

Itanagar: A suspected militant shot dead a former Arunachal Pradesh MLA in a village in Tirap district where he had gone on some personal work on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm near Raho village which is close to the Myanmar border. Yumsen Matey, a former Congress legislator, along with three of his followers had gone to the village for some personal work when someone took him towards a jungle on some pretext and fired at him killing him on the spot, Tirap SP Rahul Gupta said.

The police launched a search operation for the culprit. While the SP declined to comment on the identity of the militant, defence sources hinted at the involvement of the NSCN-KYA in the killing.

Matey was elected as an MLA from Khonsa West assembly constituency on a Congress ticket in 2009. He joined the BJP in 2015 and, earlier this year, declared his willingness to contest the assembly polls in 2024.