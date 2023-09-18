FORMER CONGRESS MLA SATKAR KAUR GEHRI HUSBAND ARRESTED IN DISPROPORTIONATE ASSETS CASE

Chandigarh: In a recent development, the Punjab Vigilance Department arrested Satkar Kaur Gehri, a former Congress MLA, on Monday, the police said. Her husband Jasmail Singh Ladi Gehri has also been taken into custody by the vigilance authorities. According to the police, an internal investigation was being conducted against them by the Vigilance Department for a long time.

The couple have been interrogated several times by the Vigilance Department in connection with the assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. Today's arrests occurred as Satkar Kaur Gehri was arrested in Mohali, while her husband, Jasmail Singh Ladi Gehri, was rounded up from their residence in Firozpur. The police informed that the former MLA is being taken to Firozpur by the Vigilance Department.

Notably, Satkar Kaur Gehri switched over her loyalties to the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) when she did not get a ticket from the Congress party. During the 2022 Assembly elections, Ashu Bangar represented the Congress, while Rajnish Dahiya contested on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket against Satkar Kaur Gehri. The victory went to Rajnish Dahiya from the Aam Aadmi Party in the Firozpur Rural Assembly constituency.

The Congress party's decision to give the ticket to Satkar Kaur Gehri was primarily due to allegations of amassing illegal income through unlawful mining activities. The party had been receiving consistent complaints regarding the same. Moreover, the widespread circulation of audio recordings involving Satkar Kaur's husband, Jasmail Singh Ladi Gehri, further influenced the denial of the ticket.

