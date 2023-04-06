Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A special team of wildlife experts from Africa was successful in catching the male cheetah Ovan on Thursday. The special team from Africa after rescuing the big cat is planning to release male cheetah Ovan in Kuno National Park. Villagers heaved a sigh of relief after the male cheetah Ovan was caught by the wildlife team from Africa.

Earlier, five days ago, the male cheetah Ovan, who escaped from Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, has been found roaming in residential areas. On the other hand, the female cheetah Asha has been moving in the buffer zone of the reserve forest for the past four days. The forest department officials have been monitoring the movement of these two big cats. On Thursday, Asha was spotted near the famous Dhoret Sarkar temple in the Birpur area of the forest.

Female cheetah Asha has been moving to the same area for the last three days. The area comes under the buffer zone of Kuno National Park. The area has dense surroundings full of wild vegetation, natural springs as well as the presence of other wildlife animals. Male cheetah Ovan has been changing locations every day. On Sunday, Ovan was found near Jhar Baroda in the Vijaipur area, then at Parvati Baroda on Monday, Nahar Shilpura (on Tuesday), the big cat was spotted near Sumed on Wednesday. On Thursday, the wild beast was seen near Baichai.

Also read: Female cheetah 'Sasha' from Namibia dies in Kuno National Park

The area where female cheetah Asha was spotted for the last three days has the highest concentration of wildlife animals, including leopards, hyenas and bears. The presence of leopards in the Lojhar forest area can trigger conflict between the big cats. The area where the female cheetah Asha was found roaming has human settlements. Several people eke out their livelihood hunting wild animals. They stay in Mogiapura as well as Veerpur areas situated in the buffer zone of the forest. The big cat is vulnerable to these hunters also.

DFO of Kuno National Park, Prakash Verma, said, "These two big cats moved in and out of Kuno National Park on several occasions. It seems that both the male and female cheetahs are roaming in the Dhoret forest range. People should not be fearful of cheetahs. Cheetah never attacks humans. That's why they were brought to Kuno National Park for rehabilitation."