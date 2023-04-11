Ramnagar: There was commotion in Nainital's Ramnagar after a Swedish national was found living in a tent in the forest on the banks of Kosi river. Police reached the spot and somehow convinced him to shift somewhere else as the area was frequented by wild animals.

The forest officials and police received information that a foreigner had been seen roaming around in the the forest area. Acting on this information, officials went to Teda village near Kosi river. When they reached the village, they found a tent was sent up on the river bank while the foreigner was swimming in the river. After questioning him it was revealed that the youth was living in the area for the last three days. The man identified himself as Pohjalnen, son of Walter Elias Jacob and said that he was a citizen of Sweden. His visa and passports were also found to be valid. It was learnt that he had come to India with a visa valid upto February 2024. Pohjalnen said before coming to Nainital he had visited many parts of the country and had also stayed at Jim Corbett Park and Ramnagar for five days. The man said he was staying on the riverbank to enjoy the nature.

Advising the foreigner to shift to some safe location, officials of the forest department and police told that it was unsafe to stay in this area as wild animals frequent this place and he may face any kind of danger. After convincing him for a long time, the foreigner agreed to leave. Also, a video of the foreigner dancing on Kumaoni song went viral.