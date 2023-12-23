FOCUS ON YOUTH POOR WOMEN AND FARMERS PM MODI AT BJP OFFICE BEARER MEET AHEAD OF LOK SABHA ELECTIONS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BJP's office-bearer meeting on Friday and said that work should be done keeping in mind youth, poor, women and farmers.

According to party sources, there was brainstorming in the meeting regarding the Lok Sabha elections to be held in 2024. Addressing the meeting, PM Modi said that work should be done keeping in mind four castes that for him are youth, poor, women and farmers."

"Earlier on December 3 after BJP secured victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly polls, PM Modi said, "In this election, there were efforts to divide the country based on castes. I kept saying that for me, four castes are important - Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisaan aur Gareeb Parivaar..."

While in the meeting on Friday, PM Modi told all the officials to work in mission mode. The officials were asked to express their views on social media and to share more data related to the Central Government's welfare schemes for poor through social media.

Give positive answers according to the facts of negative propaganda by opposition parties.", "BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde put forward the first topic in the meeting: that work has to be done at the booth level to increase 10% votes in the Lok Sabha elections.".

Speaking on this, the Prime Minister said that if our schemes reach the poor, youth, farmers and women in the right way, it will help us. The focus should be on the states where the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being organised. A special campaign should be run to make people understand the difference between the UPA government and the NDA government."

"To increase votes in favour of the BJP, focus should be on booth management, added Modi.



The PM gave an example of booth management in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Party officials should take booth management as a challenge. Victory is achieved only by organisational strength; hence, go to the people after being fully prepared, he added.

During the second topic, Party General Secretary Sunil Bansal gave a presentation regarding the feedback on the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. Under this topic, feedback on various schemes being run, including the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, was given by the state presidents and in-charges of the states, said sources.

The two-day meeting was held to discuss the party's preparations for the Lok Sabha polls next year and there will be stocktaking of the results of the assembly polls last month, a source said.

The BJP won in three of the five states, a major boost to its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls. While drawing out campaign programmes, the party is expected to give special focus to the southern states.