Bhopal: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday speaking at the Sindhi conclave in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, gave a clarion call to the Sindhi community. "Set aside petty temptations and worked towards unified India. Gear up for the challenges ahead. We don't know what will be the outcome. The concept of realizing a united India shall come true. We will not attack Pakistan. We will not be an aggressor."

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that the people of Pakistan were not happy even after more than seven decades of Independence. "Now, they are realizing that the partition of India was a mistake," he added.

Reminding the Sindhi community of bigger challenges, Bhagwat said, "Don't get carried away by government announcements. Several announcements are not implemented. Focus on higher goals. Think of unified India."

Bhagwat also spoke about the coinage of Hindu or Hindustan from Sindhu. Those living on the banks of Sindhu river or region were called Sindhi, he said adding that Sindhu got changed to Hindu over a period of time.

"So our country's name derived from Sindh province," said Bhagwat, adding, "Everyone was saddened by the Indore incident. I was extremely pained by the incident. I paid homage to the departed soul."