Hyderabad: Masala Chai, the aromatic Indian beverage, which has been rated as the second-top non-alcoholic drink of 2023, according to by TasteAtlas, an online food guide, set a world record.

The famous food and travel guide took to its verified Instagram account to unwrap the list of winners for the 2023–24 awards. In the meantime, an announcement was made by the guide with the caption, “Chai masala is an aromatic beverage originating from India. It is made with a combination of sweetened black tea and milk that is spiced with a masala mix—which typically includes cardamom, ground ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and black peppercorns."

Masala Chai is the most-talked-about beverage throughout South Asia, having originated in the early phase of the Indian subcontinent. Similarly, TasteAtlas has highlighted its origin in the British tea trade. It read, “In the 19th century, the Chinese had a monopoly on the tea trade, and the British looked for other markets that would fulfil the high demand for black tea—which was a firm European favourite."

Following this, the guide also explained how the beverage became a popular option in the 20th century in India. The post reads, "Their quest brought them to India, where they started to set up tea plantations. It is believed that chai masala first appeared during that period, but it only became a popular option in the 20th century when the Indian Tea Association promoted tea breaks as a much-needed refreshment for workers and when tea became more affordable. In India, the drink is mainly prepared and sold at challah stalls, but modern interpretations of chai masala are enjoyed around the world."