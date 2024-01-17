Shimla: Five people, who were going to attend a roadshow, were killed after their car fell into a 600 metres deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, police said. The accident occurred on the Shilti road, around five km from the district's headquarters Reckongpeo, they said.

So far, two bodies have been retrieved and operations are underway to take out the other bodies from the mangled SUV, police said. Arun Singh, Abhishek, Upendra, Tanuj Kumar and Sameer, all residents of Kinnaur, were killed in the accident, they said. They were going for the roadshow at Sangla from the Shudarang Mahindra showroom in Reckongpeo in a Mahindra Bolero, they said and added that it was a new car with "number applied for". The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Earlier in November, Five persons, including four women, were killed while six others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Alsindi on Karsog-Shimla road in Mandi district on Friday, police said.