Vapi Jaroli in Gujarat s Valsad district will be the first village in the state where a train will pass through a tunnel in the hills Operated by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited NHSRCL the work on the 350meter long hill tunnel under the 508km Bullet Train project from Gujarat to Maharashtra is going on in full swing According to information provided by NHSRCL a tunnel is being built in the hill at Jaroli village of Umargam taluka near Vapi Around 67 meters of this tunnel has been completed so far Advanced technology and skilled workers have been appointed by the construction company for this task Work has started for constructing pillars so that trains can run at high speed on this route Once completed the project will be a major centre of tourist attraction in Gujarat Under the train project VapiAhmedabad and Mumbai will be the two end stations of this route The train will cross over the bridges built on the rivers including Damanganga Par and Kolak of this district The work on all these bridgetunnelpiers is going on at a very high speed Also Read Railway Ministry yet to sanction 7 highspeed rail projects in absence of DPRThe proposed high speed rail corridor will pass through Thane Creek in MumbaiAs the area is a protected sanctuary for flamingos and the surrounding mangroves the railway track will be built under the sea through a tunnel so as not to disturb the existing ecosystem This tunnel will be India s longest rail transport and first sea tunnel The tunnel will be a tube of 132 m diameter which will be constructed by advanced tunneling methods Significantly out of the total distance of 50809 km of the high speed bullet train 4603 km will be via viaduct 922 km over bridge and 2587 km through tunnels