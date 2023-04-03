Hyderabad: Fifty years ago on April 3, 1973, Martin Cooper, an engineer at Motorola, made history by placing the first public call from a handheld, portable cell phone on a sidewalk in Manhattan. The device, which was the size of a brick, allowed Cooper to call Joel Engel, head of AT&T-owned Bell Labs, in what was a groundbreaking moment for the telecommunications industry.

While it would be another decade before cell phones became widely available to the public, Cooper's invention paved the way for a technology that would eventually reshape industries, culture, and the way people interact with one another. From the days of the bulky, expensive devices of the 1980s to the sleek and powerful smartphones of today, cell phones have become an essential part of modern life.

Despite the ubiquity of cell phones today, Cooper's vision for the technology was clear from the beginning. In a recent interview, the 94-year-old inventor explained that he and his colleagues at Motorola had long predicted a future where everyone would have a cell phone. "We used to tell the story then that someday when you’re born, you would be assigned a phone number," Cooper said. "If you didn’t answer the phone, you would die," he said further, giving his opinion a rather dystopian tone.

As we mark the 50th anniversary of the first public cell phone call, it's clear that Cooper's prediction has largely come true. Cell phones are now an indispensable tool for communication, entertainment, and commerce, and their impact on society will continue to be felt for many years to come.

As we celebrate the 50th year of this benchmark in the human history as we know it, here are some interesting facts that reflect the role that mobile phones are playing in human lives five decades after they first came into use: