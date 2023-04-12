Bathinda (Punjab): Four casualties were reported in a firing incident in the early hours of the morning around 4.35 am inside Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday. The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. A search operation is in progress said an official from the Headquarters of South Western Command.

The officials were tightlipped about the incident and were maintaining that the search operations are underway to establish who fired the shots. Officials also refused to confirm whether it was a fratricide or a terror attack involving terrorists from elsewhere.

Earlier, security arrangements in Bathinda have stepped up security ahead of Baisakhi celebrations in the state, following an unverified video of Khalistani preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh urging followers to spread the word for the big congregation on Baisakhi to discuss issues before the Sikh community.

Additional Director General of Police, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, had said the security arrangement is a positive message that the situation is normal in Punjab. "We have made elaborate security arrangements. We are here for the convenience of people. We want more and more people to visit the state on Baisakhi. It will send out a positive message that the situation is normal in Punjab. No restrictions have been imposed," the ADGP said on the security arrangements in Bathinda ahead of Baisakhi celebrations on April 14.

Amritpal's close aide Papalpreetsingh who was recently arrested from Punjab was sent to a jail in Assam after being detained under National Security Act (NSA).