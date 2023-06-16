Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): A massive fire broke at a photo-frame manufacturing unit in a four-storey building near the Tirupati railway station on Friday afternoon. According to sources, firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the flames. In visuals which emerged from the site, flames could be seen coming out of the building.

Locals and officials are trying to move a large chariot of Govindaraja Swamy temple placed next to the building which caught fire. Traffic movement has been stopped from Gandhi Road to the railway station and firefighters are tirelessly working to bring the situation under control. The fire has not yet been controlled. Fire has caused havoc among the people who were seen running here and there.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a furniture showroom located in front of Madhav Nagar Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. Upon getting the information about the incident, the fire brigade team and the police reached the spot. With the efforts of four fire tenders, the fire was brought under control and no casualty was reported in the incident.

Nonetheless, it was assumed that furniture worth lakhs of rupees were turned into ashes in the incident. According to fire personnel, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Notably, earlier this week on Monday evening, a massive fire broke out at Satpura Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal. Initially, the fire-incident" fire incident occurred at the third floor of the building but later it spread up to the sixth floor.

Bhopal District Collector Ashish Singh had said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Army came together to douse the fire.

"The fire has been brought under control. All agencies including CISF, Army came together to douse the fire and it has been controlled," said the District Collector. Bhopal Police Commissioner, Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that primarily it has come to the fore that the cause of the fire is a short circuit, but a team of experts has been formed to investigate it.