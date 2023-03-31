New Delhi: An Arms dealer running a fire-arms factory in Bihar was arrested for supplying illegal fire-arms to criminals and in an attempt to murder case registered at North Dwarka Police station, informed police officials on Friday. The accused has been identified as Bablu Sharma.

According to DCP Dwarka M Harshavardhan, "Main fire-arms dealer, who runs a fire-arms repair factory in Siwan Bihar has been arrested. 8 pistols and 11 live cartridges were recovered from his possession. One motorcycle being used in the commission of crime also recovered from his possession."

As per police officials, the accused Bablu Sharma used to supply illegal fire-arms and ammunition from Bhind Muraina, Madhya Pradesh to interstate criminal gangs and local gang members of Delhi, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

"Accused has also been summoned up by other central investigating agencies for his links with many inter-state criminal groups. These criminals had links with dreaded terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir. Four of his accomplices had links with criminals and dreaded terror outfits," said DCP Dwarka M Harshavardhan.

The accused was earlier arrested under section 300/20, 25A/26/35 of the Arms Act by Bihar police for running a mini-illegal arms factory at Siwan, Bihar. "He purchases illegal fire-arms and ammunition from Bhind Muraina, MP through his other accomplices. He runs a fire-arms repairing factory in the name of Pali Gun House from where he illegally sells illegal firearms and repairs guns," the DCP said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)