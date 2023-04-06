Hyderabad: All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took a sharp dig at Congress after its veteran leader AK Antony's son, Anil Antony, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Owaisi said the “notary agents of secularism will distribute certificates of who is secular."

"Father Antony “A” Team, Son Antony “B” Team mein But Notary Agents of Secularism will distribute certificates of who is secular Bahoot khoob," the AIMIM chief tweeted. Earlier in the day, Anil Antony formally joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan in New Delhi.

Anil Antony left the Congress in January following the controversy over the BBC documentary on Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said that he took the decision following “intolerant calls to retract a tweet by those fighting for free speech”.

"I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below." He also attached his resignation letter," Anil Antony had tweeted.

Opposing the documentary, Anil said that placing the views of the British broadcaster over Indian institutions would “undermine” the country’s sovereignty. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in placing views of BBC, a state sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices,and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over institutions is setting a dangerous precedence,will undermine our sovereignty."

