FARMERS SHOULD GET INTO BUSINESS OF SELLING AGRI PRODUCTS SAYS V P DHANKHAR

New Delhi: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday urged farmers to get actively involved in the trade and export of agricultural products and use the latest technology to boost their income. Highlighting huge trade and business opportunities in agricultural products and food items, he said people educated in IITs and IIMs are also entering the agro industry.

Dhankhar also said he feels children of farmers should take an early lead in entering the business of selling agriculture and dairy products. The vice-president was addressing a group of farmers from Haryana in the Parliament House complex. During his recent visit to Haryana, he had invited the farmers to Parliament.