FARMERS LIVESTOCK HANDLERS LABORATORY STAFF PRONE TO ANTHRAX NCDC STUDY

New Delhi: A study conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recently revealed that farmers, veterinarians, livestock handlers, wool sorters and laboratory staff are prone to infectious disease anthrax. “Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by gram-positive, rod-shaped bacteria known as Bacillus anthracis. Anthrax spores are found naturally in soil and infect both wild and domestic animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, antelope and deer,” the NCDC said.

The findings of the NCDC assumed significance following the fact that several states in India report anthrax infections from time to time. Last year in May, anthrax cases had been reported in Odisha. “Anthrax infection in Odisha took place due to handling of animal carcasses, with no evidence of human-to-human transmission. That time at least 12 people were infected by this disease,” a senior NCDC official said.

Study indicates that anthrax outbreaks in India were clustered around the eastern coastal regions. The states of Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand reported a maximum number of outbreaks. Issuing a caution, the NCDC findings said that animals can get infected with anthrax when they breathe in or ingest spores in contaminated soil, plants or water. “Person-to-person transmission is very rare. People normally get infected by anthrax bacillus by inhaling spores, eating food or drinking water that is contaminated with spores. Getting spores in the body through a cut or scrape in the skin,” the findings stated.

Although cutaneous, gastrointestinal, intestinal and oropharyngeal are different types of anthrax found in the study, it said that inhalation anthrax is considered to be the deadliest form of anthrax. “Infection usually develops within a week after exposure, but it can take up to two months. Brief prodrome resembling acute viral respiratory illness, followed by rapid onset of hypoxia, dyspnea and high temperature, with X-ray evidence of mediastinal widening. Without treatment, only about 10-15 per cent of patients with inhalation anthrax survive,” the study revealed.

On the public health measures that need to be taken against anthrax, the NCDC study revealed that contact tracing of cases, vaccination as per Government of India guidelines, behaviour change communication to avoid high-risk activities and immunisation of health personnel in hospitals are vital points as public health measures.