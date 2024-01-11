EXPLAINED WHAT ARE LITTORAL RESPONSE GROUP AND CARRIER STRIKE GROUP OF UK

New Delhi: During the course of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the UK this week, it was announced that the UK will deploy its most advanced naval capabilities, the Littoral Response Group (LRG) and the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) in the Indian Ocean to boost defence cooperation between New Delhi and London for security in the Indo-Pacific.

While the LRG will be sent to the Indian Ocean region in 2024, the CSG will be deployed in 2025. Both the LRG and CSG will operate with Indian forces in the region in what is being described as “a decisive step in bolstering UK-India security ties”.

India and the UK are members of two separate international groupings working for a free and open Indo-Pacific in the face of China’s hegemony in the region that stretches from the east coast of Japan to the east coast of Africa. India is part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or the Quad that comprises the US, Japan and Australia while the UK is part of AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership that also includes the US and Australia. The US and Australia are the only common members in both the groupings.

“There is absolutely no question that the world is becoming increasingly contested, so it’s vital that we continue to build on our strategic relationships with key partners like India,” UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said while announcing the deployment of the LRG and CSG in the Indian Ocean.

“Together we share the same security challenges and are steadfast on our commitment to maintaining a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Shapps said adding, “It is clear that this relationship (between India and the UK) is going from strength to strength, but we must continue to work hand-in-hand to uphold global security in light of threats and challenges that seek to destabilise and damage us.”

What is the LRG of the UK’s Royal Navy?

An LRG is a Royal Navy task group consisting of at least two amphibious warfare ships, a company of Royal Marines and supporting elements primarily tasked with amphibious warfare from the littoral areas. They were first deployed in 2020 and have been described by the Royal Navy as being more flexible and agile compared to previous amphibious task groups with an emphasis on forward-basing, precision strike capabilities, high mobility, modern command and control technology, networked autonomous systems and deception capabilities.

The UK has two LRGs that are in operation – LRG North (LRG-N) and LRG South (LRG-S). The LRG-North was subsequently deployed for three months between April and June 2021, operating under NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) construct off Norway and in the Baltic. The LRG-N was centred on HMS Albion and Royal Fleet Auxilary (RFA) Mounts Bay carrying 45 commando Royal Marines.

Based in Duqm, Oman, LRG-S has an area of operations extending from the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, Persian Gulf, Indian Ocean and even the Pacific. According to the NavyLookout, an independent website focusing on news and analysis of the UK’s Royal Navy, LRG-S is well suited to anti-piracy and maritime interdiction operations in West Asia.

“A recent spate of attacks on merchant shipping appears to be part of a proxy war between Iran and Israel,” the website states. “At sea with helicopters and troops at high readiness, the LRG could also be well equipped to deter and potentially intervene to protect commercial shipping from this kind of attack.”

The LRG-S was established in September 2023, with RFA Argus and RFA Lyme Bay designated as its primary vessels. The commando component is furnished by 40 Commando Royal Marines, who underwent pre-deployment training in the Mojave Desert in October 2021 to ready themselves for their responsibilities. During this training, they collaborated with Dutch Marines, who are also contributing to the LRG. Additionally, various units such as the Commando Logistic Regiment, 30 Commando Information Exploitation Group, 24 Commando Royal Engineers, and 29 Commando Royal Artillery are supplying components as needed. As per the Royal Navy, the task group is anticipated to include a total of up to 500 British troops and 120 Dutch troops.

On October 12, 2023, the UK deployed LRG-S, consisting of the RFAs Argus and Lyme Bay and supported by Royal Air Force (RAF) P-8 Poseidon aircraft operating from the RAF’s base at Akrotiri in Cyprus, to the Eastern Mediterranean during the ongoing Israel–Hamas war.

Next, what is the CSG that will be deployed in the Indian Ocean region in 2025?

The CSG is a naval task group centered around one of the Royal Navy's aircraft carriers. The key element of the CSG is typically the Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers, which are designed to operate a variety of aircraft, including the F-35B Lightning II.

According to the Royal Navy, the role of the CSG is to act as a self-contained force that can work independently or as part of wider operations.

“It is compatible with NATO and will often include our allies,” a description of the CSG on the Royal Navy’s website reads. “That means while the carrier herself and her F-35 Lightning jets are ever-present, the rest of the formation can be made up of submarines, warships and support vessels from other Navies,” it states.

The CSG, the website description stated, offers cutting-edge air, surface and underwater defence. The CSG is a flexible and adaptable force that can be employed for a range of missions, including high-intensity combat, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. The specific composition and capabilities of the CSG may vary depending on operational requirements and the specific deployment.

Why the move of the UK to deploy the LRG and CSG in the Indian Ocean assumes significance is that it comes amidst the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. Following the outbreak of the war, the Yemen-based and Iran-aligned Houthis have been attacking merchant ships passing through the Red Sea. This is basically being seen as a proxy war between Iran and Israel.