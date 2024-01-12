EXCLUSIVE TRUTH CAN BE TROUBLED NOT DEFEATED SAYS SADHVI RITAMBARA ON RAM TEMPLE CONSECRATION

New Delhi: Sadhvi Ritambara, one of the most prominent faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, says that 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple will be a 'dream come true' for people awaiting the auspicious moment for years.

Elaborating on the ordeal during her days as a Kar Sevak, she vehemently replied that "truth can be troubled not defeated." Recalling her doughty time when she had to even live in disguise, Ritambara in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, said that the years-long struggle of activists is finally on the verge of yielding results.

Going back to her days of disguise, Ritambara, fondly referred to as "Didi-Maa" by her followers, shared her experience of hiding from police when she was a Kar Sevak. She attributed the highly-awaited consecration to the sacrifice of Kar Sevaks, the struggle of ancestors and the political atmosphere in the country. She said that the Kar Sevaks have sacrificed blood for the temple.

She also said that the people who have contributed so much for the temple can't be forgotten, and the role of major leaders, like LK Advani, who were associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement can't be ignored.

On asked how she felt about the consecration ceremony, she said, "There are no words to express my happiness. All that I can say today is that I am feeling just like a thirsty person would feel after getting a few drops of water. And Sanatanis not only in India but all over the world who were desperately waiting for this historic moment must be feeling the same. My joy has no boundaries today."

Slamming people for defaming the Sanatan Dharma, Sadhvi said, "People have tried to defame the religion which is so pure. Several attempts were made to destroy our universities. We had to struggle a lot to witness this day. Even Ram Lalla had to fight for his birth place. There was a time when Ram Janaki Rath (chariot) was banned from entering Ayodhya, and today, gifts are being sent from Janakpur (Nepal) for the Ram Temple consecration."

She narrates the time when youth rallied for the glory of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. She said, "Those were the days when every Sanatani's heart throbbed with the name of Lord Ram and every action was a step towards reinstating the temple's splendour."

Ritambara broached the appeasement plank to take a jab at the INDIA bloc for declining invitation to attend the Ram Temple consecration. "There is opposition to the temple for the politics of appeasement. All parties including Congress were invited to attend the historic event, but they rejected. They talk about the development of the nation, but they fail to respect the sentiments of the majority society. They are just doing this for their vote bank, But for how long will they do this?", she asked.

"The politics where Hindus were always dominated is over now. This is the new Bharat. The entire world looks up to India when it comes to spirituality and they tried to destroy it for their vote bank. And the irony is people who oppose Lord Ram in public worship him in private," she added.

Narrating her story, Sadhvi said, "I have faced a lot of insults for being a part of the Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan. I have been treated like a terrorist in my own country. My legal documents were confiscated. I lived in disguise in order to hide from the police. I had to live in a cave for several months. I dressed as a bride once to escape getting caught. All this just for the Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya."