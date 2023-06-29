New Delhi: After the Karnataka rout, BJP is leaving nothing to chance. In a detailed five hours meeting at Prime Minister’s residence where Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party President J P Nadda and B L Santosh were present, the BJP has devised an ambitious plan for the micro-management of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the forthcoming assembly elections.

The plan-The party is believed to have evolved a region specific strategy. According to sources in the party, the entire country has been divided into three sectors: The North Region, South Region, and East Region. This division aims to streamline the functioning of the party and facilitate effective coordination in the run-up to the elections. To set this plan in motion, BJP President JP Nadda and the Organization Minister have scheduled a series of meetings with prominent leaders from each region.

East meet-These meetings will take place on July 6, 7, and 8, with each day dedicated to a specific region. The East Region meeting will be held on July 6 in Guwahati, focusing on states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

The North-On July 7, the North Region meeting will take place in Delhi, involving states like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Daman Diu-Dadar Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Haryana.

South at last-Finally, on July 8, the South Region meeting will be held in Hyderabad, focusing on states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Goa, Andaman & Nicobar, and Lakshadweep. The meetings will see the participation of various key figures such as the State In-Charge, State President, Organization Minister, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and members of the National Executive.

Key debate-These gatherings are expected to serve as crucial platforms for regional discussions, strategy formulation, and the strengthening of the party's executive in each region. The BJP's meticulous planning and preparation for the upcoming elections highlight their commitment to securing a favourable outcome.

Wednesday night marathon midnight meet-The development comes after senior BJP leaders convened at PM Modi's residence for an extensive discussion on the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, which lasted for more than five hours, was attended by prominent figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and BJP Organization Minister BL Santosh.

Reshuffle, UCC pitch for poll plank-Although no official statement regarding the outcomes of the meeting has been released yet, sources suggest that it may have also addressed a major reshuffle within the party. It is worth mentioning that the Prime Minister had recently emphasized the government's commitment to implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) nationwide.