EXCISE CASE DELHI COURT SEEKS EDS RESPONSE ON AMANDEEP SINGH DHALL BAIL PLEA

New Delhi The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday sought the response from the Enforcement Directorate ED on Businessman Amandeep Dhall s bail plea in a money laundering case related to the excise policy caseDhall is a director of Brindco Sales and was arrested on March 1 2023 by EDThe Special Judge MK Nagpal on Tuesday issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate and fixed the matter for hearing on April 26The same Court had recently allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to examine and quiz businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall in Tihar Jail in connection with the alleged excise policy scam Amandeep Singh Dhall is presently confined in Tihar Jail in Judicial Custody in connection with a money maundering case which is tied to excise caseThe CBI through an application stated Some fresh evidence has surfaced which requires further examination of Amandeep Singh Dhall to unearth the conspiracy hatched between the accused in relation to the Excise case After going through the application the special Judge MK Nagpal allowed CBI officers to visit Tihar Jail for recording Amandeep Dhall s statementDhall is the executive director of Brindco Sales Private Limited and was arrested on March 1 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate ED in under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA in the Excise case The CBI also informed the court that the agency earlier examined him in the case before his arrest by the EDOn Monday ED s through Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta submitted in court that they are filing the next chargesheet Prosecution Complaint against Manish Sisodia Amandeep Singh Dhal and Arun Ramchandra Pillai by the end of this month in connection with the money laundering case related to irregularities in the nowscrapped excise policyAccording to the ED Dhall a Delhibased businessman allegedly conspired with other persons and is actively involved in the formation of policy and facilitating kickbacks to Aam Aadmi Party AAP and its recoupment by the South Group through various meansThe ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Excise policy undue favours were extended to licence holders the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L1 licence was extended without the competent authority s approvalThe beneficiaries diverted illegal gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detectionIt alleged that the Excise department had decided to refund the Earnest Money Deposit of about Rs 30 crore to a successful tenderer against the set rules Even though there was no enabling provision a waiver on tendered licence fees was allowed from December 28 2021 to January 27 2022 due to the Covid19 pandemicThis allegedly caused a loss of Rs 14436 crore to the exchequer which has been instituted on a reference from the Union Home Ministry following a recommendation from Delhi LieutenantGovernor Vinai Kumar Saxena ANI