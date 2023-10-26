EX NSA SHIV SHANKAR MENON RUES ABSENCE OF NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGY BLAMES POLITICAL CLASS

New Delhi: Former National Security Advisor Shiv Shankar Menon rued the lack of a national security strategy, which is considered a potent tool to tackle security emergencies, and blamed the absence of political will for its absence.

He also said three previous attempts for formulating a national security strategy failed due to a 'lack of political will'.

Delivering a keynote address at the book launch of "India’s National Security Challenges" at India International Centre, New Delhi on Wednesday, the former NSA said, "The time has come when the government should come up with the national security strategy or at least we should have it on paper. But I feel that they (political class) do not wish their hands to be tied."

Speaking at the event, former Governor of Jammu Kashmir NN Vohra said "The phenomenon of radicalisation has become a permanent feature" while referring to Jammu Kashmir's scenario and added that until states are taken into confidence, there can't be a clear understanding of the domain of national security.

The former Governor highlighted the lack of understanding between the Centre and states in matters of national security with states as a deterrent. "We had several external problems in North East, Kashmir and in LWE areas. The phenomenon of radicalisation has become a permanent feature. Without National Security, there is no scope for development and prosperity", the former Governor said.