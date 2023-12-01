New Delhi: The European Union (EU) Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski will be visiting India on December 7-9, leading a business delegation of 50+ EU company representatives from the agri-food sector. During his visit, he will be inaugurating the EU Pavilion at the two prestigious exhibitions in New Delhi, SIAL and VINEXPO on December 7, which will host a wide array of agri-food products from across Europe, offering an immersive experience into the quality, safety, authenticity and sustainability standards of European food and beverages.

The visit and participation at the exhibition aim to promote exports of EU agricultural food and beverage products to India, facilitating its presence in the Indian market while enabling mediation between the businesses of both sides. During his visit, Commissioner Wojciechowski will hold bilateral meetings with the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, as well as the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, and with Niti Aayog.

It will be an occasion to exchange on the agricultural policy of the EU and India and raise the market access challenges faced by the EU operating on the Indian market. The EU is the Region of Honour of SIAL and VINEXPO 2023 with the EU Pavilions forming part of the ‘More than food’ campaign, with which the EU is actively promoting outstanding European agricultural products to Indian businesses and consumers. Commissioner Wojciechowski will participate in the opening ceremony of the fairs.

The 50+ businesses accompanying the EU Commissioner will not only showcase their products to the Indian buyers from the food distribution, manufacturing, and hospitality industries at SIAL and VINEXPO but will also explore business opportunities with their Indian counterparts.