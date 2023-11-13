New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked States and UTs to ensure prisoners who are granted leave or parole wear electronic tracking devices for monitoring their movement and activities.

“Prisoners may be granted prison leave on the condition of their willingness to wear electronic tracking devices for monitoring the movement and activities of such prisoners. Any violation by the prisoner shall attract cancellation of prison leave, in addition to disqualification from any prison leave being granted in future, as may be prescribed under the rules,” read a Home Ministry communication with the chief secretaries of States and UTs.

Earlier this month, the Jammu and Kashmir police introduced a GPS tracker anklet for monitoring a terror accused out on bail. The suggestion to introduce electronic tracking devices was made in the ‘Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023’ prepared in consultation with various stakeholders and subject experts. The Home Ministry has finalised a ‘Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023’ in consultation with various stakeholders and subject experts and circulated the draft to the States and UTs in May.

A copy of the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023 was uploaded on the Ministry website on Monday. The Ministry said that it shall be the responsibility of the Directorate of Prisons & Correctional Services and the Police Department of the State and UT to take all appropriate measures for protecting society from the criminal activities of high-risk prisoners, habitual offenders and hardened criminals.

“Based on the details of the crime committed by the inmate, available background record, history ticket, etc. inmates shall be suitably classified, assessed for their propensity and potential to negatively influence other inmates and be housed in separate barracks/cells, as may be appropriate,” the Ministry said.

It said that with a view to protecting society and the victims, high-risk prisoners, hardened criminals and habitual offenders shall not be entitled to parole, furlough, or any kind of prison leave in the normal course.

The Ministry said that prisons and correctional institutions shall ensure special watch and surveillance on such inmates to prevent organised crime and continued criminal activities while imprisoned, including gang activity and intimidating witnesses

“For ensuring dynamic security, preventing escapes, instances of disorder and criminal activity in prisons, appropriate provision for intelligence gathering from prisoners, careful observation, monitoring of prisoners and analysis of the relevant information may be done by the Prisons and Correctional Services in coordination with the Intelligence Wing of the State/UT Police Department,” the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023 stated.