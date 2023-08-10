New Delhi: The Power Ministry on Thursday said the demand for electricity has increased in different parts of the country during 2022-23 as compared to the previous 2021-22. Union Minister for Power and New and renewable energy, RK Singh, told Lok Sabha that the government was able to provide adequate power as per demand.

Various parts of the country were witnessing different energy requirements from April 2022 to March 2023 in comparison to April 2021 to March 2022. The energy requirements across the country between April 2022 to March 2023 were 1,511,847 million units (MU) and the supply of energy was 1,504,264 MU, the minister said.

However, between April 2021 to March 2022, the requirements of electricity were 1,379,812MU against which 1,374,024 MU of energy was supplied. A comparison between the two years shows that various regions registered a difference of 3.8 per cent to 11 per cent in energy requirements and supply.

The government data shows that against the requirement of 463,088 MU of energy in the northern region between April 2022 to March 2023, the quantity of energy supply was 458,640 MU. During the same period in 2021-2022, the energy requirement was 417,934 MU whereas 413,915 MU of energy was supplied.

In the western region of the country against a requirement of 475,743 MU between April 2022 to March 2023 the requirement was 429,065 MU whereas 428,683 MU of energy was supplied. The government data further stated that the energy requirement from April 2022 to March 2023 was 371,467 MU and the supply was 370,900 MU in the southern region against the previous year's requirement of 350,678 MU and supply of 350, 421.

In the eastern region, the energy requirement from April 2022 to March 2023 was 182,791 MU and supply was 180,888 MU against the previous year's requirement of 164,054 MU and supply of 162,973 MU. In the northeastern region, the energy requirement in April 2022 was 18,758MU and the energy supply was 18,680MU whereas the requirement in the previous year was 18,079 MU and the supply was 18,033 MU.