Hyderabad: In a world where the connection between health, environment and lifestyle is becoming increasingly evident, Alankrita Chandra's remarkable journey from a thriving IT career to championing organic clothing has captured the attention of many.

"It is often said that pursuing your true passion can make even the most challenging tasks feel effortless," Alankrita Chandra said. She added that her true calling was to make a positive impact on the environment. Hailing from Tenali, Chandra completed her mechanical engineering studies at Vigyan College, Vadlamudi, and later pursued higher education in the United States in 2015. However, it was a personal experience that shifted her life's trajectory. A severe allergic reaction to the chemical dyes used in conventional clothing triggered her awakening.

Alankrita explored the alarming facts about the environmental toll of the textile industry. Chemical dyes used in clothing production were polluting rivers, harming aquatic life, and leading to health issues for workers and their families. This revelation prompted her to delve into the world of organic clothing.

Alankrita, while talking to ETV Bharat said, "Returning to India in 2020, I married Meher Gundavaram, whom I had met in the US. We both were employed in IT jobs, but our shared desire to contribute to society remained strong." "I decided to leave my job and sought out the 'Colour Ashram' in Ahmedabad, known for producing clothes using natural dyes. My decision was encouraged by my parents," Alankrita added.

While informing about the brand 'Elephant in You', Alankrita said that two years ago, the brand was born which collaborates with textile industries in Gujarat, Bhopal and Himachal Pradesh, employing desi cotton and hemp to create organic textiles. The final garments are meticulously crafted in Tenali. These clothes may appear ordinary, but they offer extraordinary comfort and are free from allergy-inducing chemicals. "While they come at a slightly higher price point, ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000," Alankrita informed.

"One notable supporter of 'Elephant in You' is Lizzy, a foreigner operating an eco-friendly resort in Goa, who admires the brand's mission and generously models their clothing for free. The majority of sales are conducted through the brand's website, though they have also organised successful exhibitions in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Goa", she said.

On the question often arising: Why "Elephant in You"? Alankrita said that the answer lies in the elephant's role in the forest ecosystem. Much like this majestic creature, which wanders through the forest, grazes, and fertilizes the land with its dung, she and her team at 'Elephant in You' are committed to giving back to nature. Rather than focusing solely on profit, they aim to conserve and nurture the environment.