New Delhi: The Election Commission of India, on Monday, has announced poll dates for the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar who announced the schedule for the last set of assembly elections ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls said about 16 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the five state assembly elections which will happen in November.

Polls in the five states will have 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters, he said adding that there are 60.2 lakh first-time voters.

Polling for Mizoram assembly elections on Nov 7, counting of votes on Dec 3.

Chhattisgarh assembly polls to be held in two phases on Nov 7, and Nov 17.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections to be held on November 17.

Voting for all 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan to be held on November 23.

Telangana to go for assembly polls on November 30.

Counting of votes for all five assembly elections on December 3.

The CEC said these five states will have 1.77 lakh polling stations and 1.01 lakh of these stations will have webcasting facilities, as envisaged by the EC to have more than half of polling stations to have webcasting.

Less than 10 per cent of these stations, over 8,000 polling stations will be managed by women.

"We have gathered here after a gap of six months. These elections are significant for the country and after this we will meet for the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections," the CEC said.

We have met all stakeholders, including political parties and enforcement agencies, while preparing for assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP and Telangana, Rajiv Kumar said.

The CEC added that the Election Commission has placed special emphasis on making electoral rolls inclusive and the focus will also be on "roll-to-poll" to ensure that all voters come to vote.