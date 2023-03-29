New Delhi: Taking a lesson for Lakshyadeep MP Mohammed Faizal’s case, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday that it will not be holding bypolls for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala, which has fallen vacant following Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Member of Parliament (MP) due to his two-year jail sentence in a defamation case.

While Karnataka is set to hold elections on May 10, followed by the verdict on May 13, the by-polls for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP were announced but in case of Wayanad assembly constituency the commission said that the commission was not in a hurry.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar explained that vacancies have been cleared till February 2023, and this particular vacancy was only notified in March. Kumar also cited the Representation of People Act, 1951, which stipulates that by-polls must be held within six months of any vacancy.

“We have cleared vacancies till February. This vacancy was notified in March. A 30-day period has been given for appeal. We are not in a hurry," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told reporters.

The Congress party had prepared for a legal battle if the Election Commission announced bypolls in Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from his position as MP last week following his conviction in a defamation case, has 30 days to appeal the sentence. If the sentence is put on hold, Gandhi will regain his Lok Sabha membership, according to the Congress party. The Representation of the People Act, 1951, states that anyone who is convicted of an offence and sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more is disqualified from serving as an MP.

In a similar case, Mohammad Faizal, the MP from Lakshadweep, was restored as a Lok Sabha MP on Tuesday after the Kerala High Court suspended his sentence in an attempted murder case that saw him receive a 10-year prison sentence.

Faizal, who claims that a false case was registered against him in 2016 over allegations of an attempt to murder a relative of former Union Minister PM Sayeed during the 2009 elections, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019 while his trial was ongoing. He was sentenced on January 11, 2023, along with three others. Two days later, the Lok Sabha Secretariat sent him a disqualification notice.

On January 18, the Election Commission announced polls to Faizal's Lakshadweep seat, scheduled for January 27. However, the Kerala High Court suspended Faizal's sentence two days before the polls, forcing the Election Commission to withhold the by-election. Sources claim that the Election Commission sought to avoid a similar situation in Wayanad.