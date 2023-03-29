New Delhi: The Election Commission is slated to announce the Karnataka Assembly poll schedule on Wednesday at 11.30 am. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24. The BJP which is in power in the state suffers from anti-incumbency and corruption allegations. However, stakes are high for the saffron party as it is the only state where it is in power on its own in south India.

The Congress party on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming state elections. Among the 124 candidates, nearly half of them are from the two dominant communities - Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Dalits and Tribals have secured double digit shares in the announced list. It should be mentioned that nine out of 70 sitting MLAs from the present Assembly are yet to figure in the list put out by the Congress. Candidates are yet to be announced for eight seats.

While former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be contesting from Varuna, state party president D K Shivakumar will be contesting from Kanakapura. Priyank Kharge, son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, will contest from Chittapur. Former minister Ramalinga Reddy and his daughter Soumya Reddy will fight from BTM layout and Jayanagar, respectively.

SS Mallikarjuna will enter the poll fray from Davangere North Constituency while his father Shamanur Shivshankarappa from Davanagere South Constituency. Devanahalli seat will be fought by former Union Minister KH Muniyappa while his daughter Rupa Sashidhar (Rupkala M) will fight from KGF.

Sitting MLA M Krishnappa has got the ticket from Bangalore's Vijayanagar Assembly Constituency and his son son Priya Krishna, who lost last time was given a ticket from Govindaraj Nagar constituency. Former Speaker KB Koliwada's sone Prakash will enter the fray from Ranebennur constituency. Former Speaker Kagodu Thimmappa had requested to give ticket to his daughter from Sagar Constituency, which was not approved and the seat was allotted to Gopalakrishna Bulur.

The son of KPCC working president Dhruvanarayan, who died of a heart attack recently, has been given an opportunity and he will enter the poll fray from Nanjangudu (Reserved-SC ) Constituency. The ticket for Afzalpur in Kalaburgi district has not been announced yet and the sitting MLA MY Patil has requested the seat be given to his son.

However, there are 8 aspirants from the Constituency. Tickets have been announced for 17 of the 28 Assembly Constituencies in Bangalore, and all the sitting MLAs have received tickets.