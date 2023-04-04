Mangaluru: Alertness and presence of mind of a 70-year-old woman helped in averting a major accident that could have claimed several lives in Mandara at Mangaluru's Pachanady. The woman, on noticing a huge tree trunk that had fallen on the railway track, waved a red cloth and stopped the train

This incident, which took place on March 21, came to light recently. At around 2.10 pm, a tree truck fell on the railway track. The Matsyagandha express from Mangalore to Mumbai was scheduled to pass on the track some time later. The woman, named Chandravati, saw the tree trunk and realised the danger that awaited the train which was slated to pass on the track. She immediately brought a red cloth from her house and waved it prior to the train's arrival. Alerted of danger, the loco pilot reduced the speed of the train and stopped it thereby averting a major accident. Later, local people and the railway workers removed the truck. After about half an hour later, the train resumed its journey.

Also Read: Brave woman foils midnight robbery attempt, suffers knife injuries in Andhra's Visakhapatnam

Chandravati said, "I was sitting in the courtyard of my house after lunch. My elder sister was sleeping inside. Suddenly, I saw a huge trunk lying on the railway track in front of the house. I knew that the train from Mangalore to Mumbai was scheduled at that time. At first I did not understand what to do. I thought of calling out for help but then I heard the sound of the approaching train and realised I didn't have much time left. I found a red cloth lying on the floor and grabbing it, ran towards the track. I had undergone a heart operation but I ran as fast as I could." The people of the area have applauded Chandravati for saving several lives.