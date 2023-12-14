EIGHT SECURITY PERSONNEL SUSPENDED FOR PARLIAMENT SECURITY BREACH SOURCES

New Delhi: Eight Delhi Police personnel have been suspended for a security breach in Parliament, sources said on Thursday. In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released a yellow-coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

The suspended police personnel were on deputation for Parliament security and tasked with frisking visitors and mediapersons. The sources identified them as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra.