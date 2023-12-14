Eight security personnel suspended for Parliament security breach: Sources
Published: 44 minutes ago
Eight security personnel suspended for Parliament security breach: Sources
Published: 44 minutes ago
New Delhi: Eight Delhi Police personnel have been suspended for a security breach in Parliament, sources said on Thursday. In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released a yellow-coloured smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.
The suspended police personnel were on deputation for Parliament security and tasked with frisking visitors and mediapersons. The sources identified them as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra.
"Though they are on deputation for Parliament security, their cadre-controlling authority is the organisation they represent and not the Lok Sabha Secretariat," a functionary said. Delhi Police personnel are deployed to frisk those entering the Parliament complex as well as the building. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is responsible for perimeter security.