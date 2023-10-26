New Delhi: In a shocking development on Thursday, a Qatar court on October 26, handed the death sentence to eight former officers of the Indian Navy. "We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgment. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," the MEA said in a statement.

"We attach high importance to this case and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities," the statement added.

The eight decorated Indian Navy officers were detained in the Gulf country for over a year and this judgment is a major shock to New Delhi. The officers were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, a private firm that provided training and related services to Qatar's armed forces.

It is pertinent to note that their bail pleas were rejected several times and their detention was extended by the Qatari authorities. The Indian nationals were taken into custody in August last year in an alleged case of espionage. The charges against the Indian nationals were not made public by Qatari authorities. In its reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is attaching "high importance" to this case and is exploring all legal options.

