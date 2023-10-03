EDITORS GUILD FLAGS CONCERN OVER RAIDS ON RESIDENCES OF NEWSCLICK JOURNALISTS

New Delhi: Voicing concern over the raids by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on the residences of journalists linked with the online portal NewsClick, the Editors Guild of India on Tuesday said the crackdown is "yet another attempt to muzzle the media."

Earlier, on Tuesday, Delhi Police's Special Cell carried out raids at more than 30 locations linked with the online news portal NewsClick and its journalists. The raids came in connection with a case registered on August 17 under UAPA and other sections of IPC, including 153A (promoting enmity between two groups), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). Responding to the incident, the Guild, in a statement, said it was "deeply concerned" about the raids at the residences of senior journalists early this morning.

"Their laptops, mobile phones and other devices have been seized. Senior journalists have been taken into custody by the Delhi Police, allegedly for 'questioning.' Media reports suggest that the raids have been widespread. The raids are reportedly being conducted in connection with an FIR filed under the draconian UAPA and laws relating to criminal conspiracy and disruption of communal harmony against journalists, including those associated with the website Newsclick.in," the Guild said in a statement.

"EGI is concerned that these raids are yet another attempt to muzzle the media. While we recognise that the law must take its course if actual offences are involved, due process has to be followed. The investigation of specific offences must not create a general atmosphere of intimidation under the shadow of draconian laws, or impinge on the freedom of expression and the raising of dissenting and critical voices," it added.