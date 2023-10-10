ED TAKES POSSESSION OF 15 BENAMI ASSETS LINKED TO DMK MP A RAJA

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has taken possession of 15 immovable "benami" properties, worth about Rs 55 crore, alleged to be belonging to DMK MP A Raja as part of a money laundering probe against the former Union telecom minister.

In a statement, the ED said it has "taken possession of 15 immovable properties owned by A Raja in the name of his benami company Kovai Shelters Promoters India Pvt Ltd, under the PMLA, in the matter of a disproportionate assets case of A Raja, former Union cabinet minister of environment and forest, subsequent to confirmation of the provisional attachment order by the Hon'ble Adjudicating Authority".