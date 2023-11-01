ED FILES CHARGE SHEET IN FRAUDULENT LUCKNOW WAQF PROPERTY SALE CASE

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has filed a charge sheet under the anti-money laundering law in a case related to alleged fraudulent sale of a Waqf property worth over Rs 10 crore in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Lucknow took cognisance of the prosecution complaint, the ED's equivalent of a charge sheet, on Tuesday, the agency said.

In a statement, the ED said its case stems from a Lucknow police FIR registered against some accused identified as Mohd. Mustafa Khan, Saqib Khan and Anush Faridi. They were charged by the police with alleged fraudulent sale of a Waqf property situated at No.3/1, New Berry Road in Lucknow and valued at Rs 10.92 crore, it said.