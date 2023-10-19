ED CANNOT ARREST PEOPLE ON WHIMS AND FANCIES SEC 50 OF PMLA DOES NOT GIVE POWER TO ARREST DELHI HC

New Delhi: In a major ruling to protect the personal liberty of those people who have been summoned by the federal anti-money laundering agency – the Enforcement Directorate – to record their statement, the Delhi High Court Thursday ruled that Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) under which such people may have been summoned by the agency does not give any power to the ED to arrest these people.

The High Court clarified that though the Enforcement Directorate has the power to arrest people under Section 19 of the PMLA Act, even under Section 19 the agency cannot arrest people on the basis of whim and fancies. In its order, in the matter of Ashish Mittal versus Enforcement Directorate and another, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said the power under section 50 of the PMLA to issue summons to a person and to require the production of documents and record statements, which is akin to the powers of a civil court, is different and distinct from the power under section 19 to arrest a person.

“These are two separate and distinct provisions,” said Justice Bhambhani in his order. While deciding a case filed by one Ashish Mittal, who worked with Educomp Solutions Limited (ESL) for three and a half years, first as its Senior Vice President (Finance) and then as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who apprehended his arrest in an alleged case of money laundering which has been registered by the agency bearing no. ECIR/DLZO-I/04/2020 in March 2020, had approached the High Court to protect his personal liberty, the Court made specific observations regarding the ED’s power to arrest people.

Referring to the ED's powers to summon people under Section 50 of the PMLA, the High Court observed that the powers of enforcement officials under Section 50 are related to issuing summons, production of documents and giving evidence as enforcement authorities can discover and inspect documents, compel the presence of a person and examine him on oath, compel production of records, receive evidence on affidavits and such person shall be bound to attend such proceedings and state the truth.

The High Court, however, observed that no provision of Section 50 gives the power to enforcement officials to arrest a person which has been dealt with in a different section – Section 19 of the PMLA. “To be sure, the power to arrest is conspicuously absent in section 50 of the PMLA,” wrote Justice Bhambhani in his order.

“Though section 19 of the PMLA empowers designated officers of the ED to arrest any person, subject to satisfying the conditions mentioned in that provision, it is clear that the power to arrest does not reside in section 50 nor does it arise as a natural corollary of summons issued under section 50,” observed Justice Bhambhani.

The High Court observed that Section 19 confers the power to arrest to the designated officials of the ED on the basis of material in their possession if they have reasons to believe that any person has been guilty of an offence punishable under this Act by recording the reason of their belief in writing but the Act does not give unrestricted powers to the ED officials to arrest people.

“Furthermore, this court would re-iterate that the power of arrest under section 19 of the PMLA is not untrammelled,” said Justice Bhambhani. Justice Bhambhani said the authorities do not have the power to arrest people on their whims and fancies. Interpreting the provisions of Section 19 of the PMLA, the High Court observed that there are threefold requirements that must be complied with before arresting a person.

These are: firstly, the Director of ED must entertain a reasonable belief that the person arrested is guilty of an offence under the PMLA, and not under any other law. Second, the reasons for such belief must be recorded in writing and such belief must be based on material that is in the Director’s possession.

Justice Bhambhani said Section 19 also requires the arresting officer to inform the person arrested of the grounds for arrest and to forward a copy of the order of arrest along with the material in his possession to the adjudicating authority immediately after the arrest of such person.

He said there is also a requirement that the person arrested shall be produced before the concerned court within 24 hours of arrest, excluding the time necessary to take him from the place of arrest to the court. Citing a recent verdict of the Supreme Court of India in V. Senthil Balaji vs. State, Justice Bhambhain said in that case the apex court has expressly held that any non-compliance to the mandate of section 19(1) of the PMLA would vitiate the arrest itself; and also that compliance with section 19(2) is a solemn function where no exceptions can be permitted.

Justice Bhambhani, however, declined the relief sought by the petitioner Ashish Mittal as he had sought the stay of entire proceedings conducted by the ED in the matter without receiving any formal notice in this regard.

While declining Ashish Mittal’s petition as he apprehended his arrest by the ED only on the basis of registration of a money laundering case in which he has not even been named, Justice Bhambhani said the exercise of the powers under one (Section 50 of PMLA), cannot be restrained on the apprehension that it could lead to the exercise of powers under the other (Section 19 of PMLA).